HC reserves verdict in National Herald eviction case

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved verdict on a plea by National Herald publisher Associated Journals Ltd's (AJL) challenging a single judge direction to vacate its premises here.
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao reserved the decision after AJL concluded its arguments.
The court also asked AJL and the Centre's lawyers to file their written submissions in three days.
