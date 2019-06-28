DPCC issues closure notice to 12 hospitals for violating biomedical waste norms

-
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday said it has issued closure notices to 12 hospitals for not adhering to biomedical waste norms.
The DPCC, in a statement, said it has so far identified 56 hospitals for violating the norms.
"Till June 26, 12 bedded hospitals have been handed closure directions and seven days to vacate patients and close down," it said.
"Environmental damage charges shall also be levied on all such violators," it added.
Action on all bedded facilities shall be completed by June 30, the statement said.
The DPCC noted that it is "extra cautious" in hospitals where patients are "vulnerable".
