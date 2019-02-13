Dr Agarwal group to double eye hospitals to 150; Singapore

headquartered global investor has acquired a minority stake in Dr Agarwal's as the Indian group Wednesday unveiled an ambitious expansion plan to double its number of hospitals from 76 to 150 in five years.

of Dr Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospitals, Amar Agarwal, told reporters that the chain has raised Rs 270 crore investment from which has acquired a minority stake in the

He, however, did not outline the nitty gritty of share pattern following the investment.

"For the first time is investing in eye care in and it is proof of our credibility," he said.

From a single hospital in 2006 here, Agarwal said the hospital has grown to 76 in just over 10 years and backed by such a hands on experience, he was confident of expanding its footprint.

Of the 76 Agarwal eye hospitals, 13 are in African including and the rest in 10 Indian States with topping the list with 25 centres.

Stating that there were 350 eye doctors presently in the Agarwal group of hospitals, expressed confidence the numbers will grow to 800 doctors over a period of time.

The aim is to ensure high quality eye care "everywhere.. in all the centres and to have a clinical audit team," he said.

Agarwal said the proposed expansion will be carried out in three phases and "we will be clocking 100 hospitals," in the next 15 months and reach 125 by three years and eventually the tally will be 150 in five years, he said.

Dr Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr Agarwal Group, said the focus of expansion will be on metro as well as tier 2 and 3 cities in States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal and

"The expansion will be done through a mix of strategic partnerships, acquisitions and greenfield hospitals. Innovation and technology will continue to be at the forefront of our growth," he said.

The hospital will be investing more in cutting edge technology across all their centres. "Innovation and technology will continue to be at the forefront of our growth," said.

The hospital commenced its operation in Chennai in 1957 as a single facility and it now has 17 centres here, he said, adding it is poised to expand its presence to 25 centres in Chennai alone.

For Dr Agarwal's the earlier round of investment came from that had infused Rs 270 crore in 2016.

According to the hospital, it offers a complete range of top including correction, vitreo-retinal surgery, corneal transplantaion, and squint at its centres.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)