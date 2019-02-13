Dr Agarwal's Healthcare raises Rs 270 cr from Temasek

Dr Agarwal's Healthcare Wednesday said it has raised Rs 270 crore from global investment firm for expansion and investment in technology.

"We believe their (Temasek) expertise and support will help our company expand our network of clinics and operations to better meet the growing demand for affordable and quality eye care across India," Dr Agarwal's said.

The investment will be used to expand the geographical footprint in along with significant investments in latest technology, the company said in a statement.

Dr Agarwal's said: "We are looking at adding anywhere between 50-75 hospitals to our network over the next 3-5 years with a major focus on metro cities as well as tier 2 and tier 3 towns."



The expansion will be done through a mix of strategic partnerships, acquisitions and greenfield hospitals, he added.

"Innovation and technology will continue to be at the forefront of our growth, and we will be investing more in cutting edge technology such as SMILE, FemtoLaser and Robotic Cataract Surgery across our centers," said.

