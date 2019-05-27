Driver held for killing his colleague for Rs 15 lakh

A wanted in connection with the killing of his 72-year-old colleague on May 13 has been arrested and stolen amount of Rs 14 lakh recovered from him, police said Monday.

The accused Rahul Yadav, 28, had allegedly strangulated in his car and dumped his body along the roadside on the in Palghar district of

station Sudhir Daherkar said Yadav allegedly strangulated Aital with a leather belt and fled with Rs 15 lakh cash he was carrying.

"The money was given to Aital for delivering it to a person based out of Borivli," he said, adding that the incident occurred when Aital was going to Borivli in the car driven by Yadav.

According to Daherkar, Yadav was in need of the money for his marriage, which was scheduled in Diwali this year.

The accused was arrested on May 25 and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police have recovered Rs 14,03,000 from Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)