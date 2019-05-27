Rajiv Gauba may be next Cabinet Secretary

Union Home Gauba may be appointed as next Cabinet Secretary, replacing P K Sinha, whose four year tenure comes to an end on June 12, officials said Monday.

of Jammu and Kashmir, B V R Subrahmanyam, a 1987 batch IAS of cadre, seems to be the top contender for the post of union home after Gauba.

Gauba, one of the senior most bureaucrats, had served in various capacities in central government as well as in Jharkhand and governments, is supposed to complete his two-year tenure as on August 31.

There is all likelihood that Gauba will be the next Cabinet Secretary, the top post in the country's bureaucracy, an privy to the development said.

If Gauba, a 1982 batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, is appointed as cabinet secretary, he will have a fixed two-year tenure, which can be extendable for further two years.

was first appointed in 2015 for two years. He got an year extension of service in 2017 and again another year in 2018.

Both predecessors of Sinha -- and K M Chandrasekhar -- had also served the post for four years.

Seth, who was appointed by the UPA dispensation in 2011 continued in the post till 2015 after the came to power in 2014.

As per the government rules, no government servant shall be granted extension in service beyond the age of retirement of 60 years but as per rule FR 56, extension in public interest may be given "for a period not exceeding four years in the case of Cabinet Secretary".

If Gauba's name is cleared by the of Cabinet in the new government after it assumes charge on May 30, he will first be appointed as on Special Duty, some time in first week of June before taking over the charge from Sinha, another said.

In the central government, Gauba had served as secretary in the ministry of urban development, in the ministry of home affairs, in the ministry of environment.

He had also served as of Jharkhand, Resident of Jharkhand in

Before bifurcation of Bihar, Gauba had also served as of Gaya, Nalanda and Muzaffarpur districts.

Gauba had also served as to the then in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)