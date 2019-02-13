JUST IN
Drugs, liquor seized; woman held

Press Trust of India  |  Medininagar (Jharkhand) 

The police seized illicit liquor and two types of drugs from a house in Palamau district and arrested a woman in this connection Wednesday.

Following a tip off, a special police team raided the house at Shahpur under Chaipur police station area and recovered ganja, bhang (an edible preparation of cannabis) and liquor from there, police said.

Police also seized a fire-arm, six cartridges and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the possession of the woman who was arrested from the house.

When contacted in this regard, Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahatha confirmed the report and said further investigation was on.

The woman was being question.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 22:25 IST

