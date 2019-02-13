Drugs, liquor seized; woman held

The police seized illicit liquor and two types of drugs from a house in district and arrested a woman in this connection Wednesday.

Following a tip off, a special police team raided the house at Shahpur under station area and recovered ganja, bhang (an edible preparation of cannabis) and liquor from there, police said.

Police also seized a fire-arm, six cartridges and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the possession of the woman who was arrested from the house.

When contacted in this regard, of Police Indrajeet Mahatha confirmed the report and said further investigation was on.

The woman was being question.

