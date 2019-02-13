Terrorists open fire, injure civilian in J-K's Pulwama

Terrorists Wednesday shot at and injured a civilian in the area of Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

"Terrorists this evening fired upon one individual identified as at Amlar area of Tral," a said.

He said the civilian sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police officers have reached the spot and are ascertaining the facts of the matter, the said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and an investigation into the matter initiated, he added.

