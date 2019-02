DTC launches mobile app for registration of complaints

DTC commuters can now register their complaints through their with Transport launching a mobile application for the same on Wednesday.

After launching the app -- 'DTC' developed by Volkswagen, Gahlot said it would now be easy for commuters to take up their grievances with higher authorities in the (DTC).

As per the plan, the state-owned transport corporation will go digital in phased manner, which also includes modernisation of bus depots, and the mobile application is the part of the first phase, he said.

Until now, for registering their complaints commuters have to call DTC's central helpline number or Delhi government's Public Grievances Monitoring System (PGMS) portal.

The said commuters can also check the status of their complaints on their phones.

"As soon as the complaint is lodged through the DTC app, it will directly send an alert to the After receiving the complaint, immediate action will be taken and the complainant will be informed about the action taken by authorities," an said



In the coming days, routes and other information will also be added in the mobile app, which will be certainly very helpful for commuters, DTC said.

Commuters can download 'DTC' app having green logo of the corporation on their phones.

People wanting to use the app will have to register by login their phone numbers and they will get an OTP to verify it, thereafter, they can lodge their complaints.

According to the official, there are 3,882 DTC buses and of these, 3,781 are low floor buses.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)