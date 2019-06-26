Ducon inks pact with Sterling & Wilson to bid for large FGD projects in India

-
ALSO READ
Sembcorp to set up 2 SO2 pollution control units at 2 power plants
Water ATMs, underground bins under NDMC smart city projects
Environmental damage charges imposed against 765 units found causing pollution: DPCC
India's coal power plants 'unhealthiest' in world: Study
20% samples collected from 13 CETPs failed to meet standards in 2018-19, says AAP's Outcome Budget
-
Ducon Infratechnologies Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Shapoorji Pallonji group firm Sterling & Wilson to jointly bid for large size Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) tenders in India.
"The joint bidding exercise has significantly expanded our financing capabilities to bid successfully for large FGD projects which were earlier not biddable solely by them or us as an individual entity and has created a win-win situation for both the parties," Ducon Infratechnologies said in a regulatory filing.
Sterling & Wilson is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the area of renewable energy, construction, and transmission and distribution.
Ducon Infratechnologies said considering the massive influx of FGD tenders, the company had decided to capitalise on the maximum FGD project opportunities by either sole bidding on smaller projects or joint bidding with another reputable EPC company on large FGD projects.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU