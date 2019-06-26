Ducon inks pact with Sterling & Wilson to bid for large FGD projects in India

Ducon Infratechnologies Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with group firm to jointly bid for large size Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) tenders in

"The joint exercise has significantly expanded our financing capabilities to bid successfully for large projects which were earlier not biddable solely by them or us as an individual entity and has created a win-win situation for both the parties," Ducon Infratechnologies said in a regulatory filing.

is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the area of renewable energy, construction, and transmission and distribution.

Ducon Infratechnologies said considering the massive influx of tenders, the company had decided to capitalise on the maximum project opportunities by either sole on smaller projects or joint with another reputable company on large FGD projects.

