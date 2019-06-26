India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat for two-year term endorsed by Asia Pacific group

In a highly significant diplomatic win for and testament to its global stature, India's candidature for a non-permanent seat at the powerful for a two-year term has been unanimously endorsed by the group at the body.

Elections for five non-permanent members of the 15-nation Council for the 2021-22 term will be held around June next year.

"A unanimous step. Group @UN unanimously endorses India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the for 2 year term in 2021/22. Thanks to all 55 members for their support," India's Permanent to the UN tweeted Tuesday.

A video message accompanying Akbaruddi's tweet said " Group endorses for Non-Permanent Seat of 55 countries, 1 nominee - for non-permanent seat of Term 2021-2022."



The video message thanked all the in the Pacific group for endorsing India's candidature. Among the 55 supporting India's candidature are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, UAE and

Each year the 193-member elects five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN high-table. The five permanent members of the Council are China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis : five for African and Asian States; one for Eastern European States; two for the Latin American and Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

Previously, India has been elected as a non- of the Council for the years 19501951, 19671968, 19721973, 19771978, 19841985, 19911992 and most recently in 20112012 under the leadership of former

Early this month, Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and were elected to the Council for a two-year term beginning January 2020. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the smallest nation ever to secure a seat.

Currently the 10 non-permanent members are Belgium, Cote d'Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, and

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st Century.

India's former Permanent to the UN Asoke Kumar Mukerji had previously told that the country will contest the elections for a non- seat of the Security Council for the 2021-2022 term.

