Talks should not be on name but on work: Atishi

Senior Atishi, who is in the middle of a row for dropping her surname Marlena ahead of the polls, said on Saturday talks should not be on her name change but on her work.

She had been named Marlena apparently after Communist thinkers and

The had rejected reports that it forced Atishi, party's east probable, to change her last name because it was "Christian-sounding".

Responding to queries about her name change at a press conference to release the joint manifesto of AAP's student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and Left-wing student outfit All (AISA), said, "I had left my surname a long time ago. I feel one should not talk about name but about the work we have been doing. The talk should be about issues like women's security, education."



As part of the change, Atishi's Twitter is now "@AtishiAAP" from the earlier @Atishimarlena.

The leader's profile in the party's official website has also been changed. Campaign leaflets and posters also carry her first name only.

The is yet to officially declare its candidates for the polls, scheduled to be held next year.

However, they have named (East Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South Delhi), (Chandni Chowk), Dilip Pandey (Northeast Delhi) and Ghuggan Singh (Northwest Delhi) as in-charges of these constituencies.

Party sources had said the five would be declared as AAP's Lok Sabha candidates later.

