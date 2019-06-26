Dutee, Sreeshankar to compete in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

Sprinter and long jumper M Sreeshankar figured among the athletes named on Wednesday to take part in the international competitions to be held in and next month.

The will compete in both the in Almaty (Kazakhstan) from July 6-7 and XXII International Competitions of in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) from July 13-14.

The selection committee of Athletics Federation of met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Olympian GS Randhawa to pick the teams for the two events.

The athletes were selected based on the recommendations of the coaches and performance of the athletes at and events.

