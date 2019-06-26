Dutee, Sreeshankar to compete in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

Sprinter Dutee Chand and long jumper M Sreeshankar figured among the athletes named on Wednesday to take part in the international competitions to be held in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan next month.
The national record holder duo will compete in both the XXIX International Meeting G Kossanov Memorial in Almaty (Kazakhstan) from July 6-7 and XXII International Competitions of Tatyana Kolpakova in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) from July 13-14.
The selection committee of Athletics Federation of India met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Olympian GS Randhawa to pick the teams for the two events.
The athletes were selected based on the recommendations of the coaches and performance of the athletes at the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships and Indian Grand Prix events.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU