East Delhi mayor visits Ghazipur slaughterhouse

East Anju Wednesday visited the slaughterhouse and instructed officials to ensure standard procedures are strictly followed, officials said.

She was accompanied by the director of veterinary department, Om Prakash, and other of the East Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Anju also held a meeting with senior officials of the slaughterhouse, the EDMC said in a statement.

During the meeting, officers apprised the of the functioning of the slaughterhouse.

She was informed that all necessary standards are being followed.

The instructed officials to ensure standard procedures are strictly followed, the EDMC said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)