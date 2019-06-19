B.tech dropout, 3 others held for duping MLA by making spoof

A four-member gang led by a dropout has been arrested here for allegedly duping an MLA and a former in of a total of Rs 25 lakh by making spoof calls using internet, police said Wednesday.

Palasa YSRC MLA Sidiri Appala Raju lost Rs 15 lakh while former TDP Rs 10 lakh after they received the spoof calls, ofPolice told reporters here.

Based on complaints from them, the cyber wing police investigated and arrested four persons, including main accused Pandiri Vishnu Murthy, dropout, who had used Voice Over Internet Protocol to make the spoof calls on June 6 and 7.

Narrating the hi-tech modus operandi, Laddha said the four made spoofed calls posing as personal secretaries of Y S Jagan and his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu and told the victims that the leaders wanted them to give the money.

As directed by the callers, the associates of the MLA and former had delivered the cash. However, they learnt about the fraud after checking with the secretaries, the said.

Through mobile tracking, the four were arrested, he said adding the accused had made similar calls to several others.

Yelamanchili MLA UV Ramana Murthy and Vizag MVV Satyanaranayana too had received such spoof calls but sensed some thing amiss. The tried to trap the accused by sending his men, but they never turned up.

The police recovered Rs 5.8 lakh in cash, 28.22 gm of gold and five from the accused.

