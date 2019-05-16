EC orders repoll at polling booth in Chandni Chowk seat

The Thursday ordered repoll at a booth in the Chandni parliamentary constituency, officials said Thursday.

The Chief Electoral Office of had submitted a report to the asking for a repoll in polling station number 32 after the presiding forgot to delete the 'test votes' that were cast during mock poll before actual polling commenced at 7 am on May 12, they said.

The Chandni Lok Sabha seat recorded 62.69 per cent turnout while the Chandni assembly segment saw 59.36 per cent polling.

The repoll will be conducted on Sunday from 7 am to 6 pm and voters will be distributed voter slips. There are about 300 houses that fall under the polling station, they added.

Officials had reported the non-deletion of test votes at two polling stations but the report found repoll was needed only in one polling station.

