Lightning kills one, injures 10 at Rajasthan's Bundi

A woman died and 10 others were injured after being struck by lightning in district Thursday, police said.

The victims were passing through the fields at Ganeshpura village when lightning struck, killing Lad Kanwar (38) and injuring 10 others, said station SHO Amar Singh.

The injured included children, he said.

According to a official, a slight decrease of 1 to 2 degree Celsius was witnessed due to showers in the eastern and western parts of

The weatherman has predicted dust storm and lightning at some places in next 24 hours.

