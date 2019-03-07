ED attaches Rs 28-cr assets of Paramount Airways promoter Thiagarajan

Assets worth Rs 28.19 crore of promoter M Thiagarajan have been attached under the anti- law, the ED said Thursday.

It said a provisional order for attachment of assets has been issued by it under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) in a case related to alleged by the accused and others.

"Immovable and movable properties worth Rs 28.19 crore have been attached under the PMLA in an ongoing investigation against M Thiagarajan and Ms Private Limited, Madurai," the agency said in a statement.

The ED had filed a criminal case against Thiagarajan on the basis of two separate chargesheets filed against him and others by the CBI.

The first chargesheet filed against him by the CBI was for causing wrongful loss to five nationalised banks to the tune of Rs 441.11 crore.

The attached properties include 17 immovable assets in and and company shares, it said.

