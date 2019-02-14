Stan Lee will be missed: Samuel L Jackson

Hollywood star says has been "one of the greatest influences" on his life as the late comic legend was instrumental in helping him understand the world of superheroes intimately.

Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like and The Hulk, died in November last year, at the age of 95.

"We generally ran into work, at premiers, occasionally he might show up on sets. I've been reading comic books all the time and so Stan has been one of the greatest influences on my life in terms of 'who they are', 'how I feel about them', 'what I think that they can do', 'what they are capable of and what it means to be on the inside'. He'll be missed," the said at " Marvel" press conference here.

Jackson, 70, who plays the inimitable in the Cinematic Universe, will appear in his de-aged persona keeping the film's timeline of the '90s in mind.

And he said the way the studio scans the actors as they prepare for their roles, it would be obvious to see Lee star in all movies till the end of time.

Before his death, Lee had already filmed his signature cameos for " Marvel", "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and the much anticipated "Avengers: Endgame".

"We all feel Stan is going to be somewhere. I don't know where he was in this particular film, when he's going to show up or most of the other films. And I'm sure, the way they scan us, he might still end up in every Marvel movie we do. You'll be shocked. They probably got a lot of stuff so they can stick Stan... anywhere," Jackson said.

Besides the veteran actor, also present at the event were film's lead Brie Larson, and and

Larson also went on to dish some "secret" information about the 'process of scanning' Jackson referred to.

"Any costume that we wear, we have to go in this crazy room and there are cameras in it and it does like a 3D scan of your body, like it could create a hologram of your body," she said.

To this Jackson pointed out in a hushed tone, "I don't think they are supposed to know that," getting an "Oh" from Larson in return.

Larson plays the titular role in Marvel and has become the first female lead of a Marvel superhero film.

The film, which will hit the theatres on March 8 in India, also features Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)