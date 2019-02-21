Educational institutions in Kullu to be shut Friday due to snowfall, hailstorm

After a fresh bout of snowfall, rain and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh, the district administration has ordered to close all educational institutions on Friday, officials said.

The decision has been taken to ensure safety of students, they said.

All education institutions in district will remain closed on Friday as a number of roads have been closed due to snowfall in upper parts and rain in lower parts of the district, District Magistrate said in his order issued on Thursday.

also advised the local people and the tourists not to venture in sensitive areas near snowbound hills and nullahs in view of prediction of more snowfall and rain in the coming days.

The has forecast more snowfall in high and mid hills and rain in low hills and plains of the state till February 27. However, the will mainly be dry on February 23, it added.

in Kullu district and Kinnaur's Kalpa received 11 cm and 14 cm of snowfall respectively on Thursday, the weatherman said.

Pooh in Kinnaur also received 3 to 4 inches of snowfall, an said.

Several areas in mid and lower hills and plains witnessed hailstorm and thunderstorm, the Met department added.

The minimum temperature in and Kufri was recorded at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius while Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

