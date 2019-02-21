Ratan Tata at Aero India show

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, a keen aviator, Thursday was seen at the show here and he was closeted with his officials at the Aerospace and Defence stall.

" arrived at the venue in the morning. He had a meeting with Aerospace and Defence officials," a told

This is not the first time Tata has visited the event.

In 2007, he had taken off in a multi-role combat aircraft at the air show here for a 35-minute sortie.

Ratan Tata, then aged 69, had undertaken the flight in the co-pilot's seat, which was commandeered by Paul Hattendorf, the of Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the aircraft.

Ratan Tata, who holds a pilot's licence, also flew an during the show in 2011.

JRD Tata, known as father of India's civil aviation, had launched in 1932. It was nationalised in 1953 and rechristened as Air

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)