Eight held in raid on gambling den in Maharashtra

Eight people were arrested and some cash and vehicles seized after police raided a gambling den in Maharashtra's district, an said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a garage at Sheetal Nagar locality in Mira Road area here on Sunday, of police said.

The police caught eight people allegedly indulging in gambling and seized Rs 64,650 cash, four cars and a motorcycle from the premises, he said.

The accused were arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, he said.

