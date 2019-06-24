Mind-blowing being described as sex symbol: Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott says he never imagined his 'hot priest' from "Fleabag" will turn into a sex symbol and the actor thanked series creator and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for casting him in the role.
The 42-year-old actor, who starred in the second season of the BBC Three series, said he finds such adulation an "uncharted territory".
"It's mind-blowing being described as a sex symbol. Whatever floats your boat, I suppose. But I think it's more about the casting.
"I'm very happy that Phoebe put me in that part of the hot priest, because it was definitely uncharted territory. It's better than people being repulsed by me. So, I'll take it!" Scott told The Observer.
However, the "Sherlock" alum said he is "quite relaxed about the whole thing".
The show revolves around Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, who is an angry, confused and sexually active woman living in London.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU