Eight kg of gold ornaments looted from parcel service staff

A three-member motorcycle gang looted eight kg of gold ornaments after attacking a staff of a parcel service who was going to send the consignment by air early Thursday.
According to police, 26-year-old Prithvi Singh was going on a two-wheeler to the city airport with the parcel containing the ornaments worth Rs 2.50 crore around 5.30 AM.
Suddenly, three people wearing helmets riding a motorcycle waylaid him, threw chilly powder on his face and attacked him with some weapons before fleeing with the parcel containing the jewellery, police said.
Police suspect this could be the handiwork of some people who had noticed the man going to the airport with such consignments.
