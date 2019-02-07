Eight kg of gold ornaments looted from parcel service staff

A three-member motorcycle looted eight kg of gold ornaments after attacking a staff of a service who was going to send the by air early Thursday.

According to police, 26-year-old was going on a two-wheeler to the city airport with the containing the ornaments worth Rs 2.50 crore around 5.30 AM.

Suddenly, three people wearing helmets riding a motorcycle waylaid him, threw chilly powder on his face and attacked him with some weapons before fleeing with the containing the jewellery, police said.

Police suspect this could be the handiwork of some people who had noticed the man going to the airport with such consignments.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)