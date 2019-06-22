Eight killed in three road accidents in Rajasthan

Eight persons, including a couple and their son, were killed in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

Five persons were killed on Friday night in a in Bhadra area of Hanumangarh, they said.

Jagatpal, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot while his wife Sarita, their son Rohan, and relative Seema succumbed to injuries in hospital, of Bhadra PoliceStation Jaman Singh said.

He said one of the two men travelling in the car, identified as Jaan Mohammand, also died in the mishap.

In another accident in Hanumangarh on Saturday, a car collided with a truck in Rawatsar area, leaving one Ratna (35) and her son dead, police said.

A man, who was on a cycle, was killed after being hit by a truck in Padampur area of district. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said.

