Dera Sacha Sauda chief seeks over month-long parole for farming

Jailed Sacha chief has sought parole for over a month for farming at his fields in Haryana's Sirsa, officials said Saturday.

The 51-year-old is currently lodged at in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and murder of a

Following his application for the parole for 42 days, the has written to the district administration. In a letter dated June 18, the official sought a report whether releasing Gurmeet on parole would be feasible or not.

In the communique, the has mentioned that Gurmeet's conduct in the jail has been good and he has not violated any rule.

The district administration has been asked to submit a report to Commissioner, Rohtak Division, with a copy marked to the

On receiving the letter, Police has approached the to ascertain how much land the chief owns.

"We have asked the to provide record as to how much land is in his name. The details are awaited," of Police, Sirsa, told over phone.

In August of 2017, the chief was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women. A special in Panchkula had in January this year also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a over 16 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)