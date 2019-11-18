Electoral bonds govt's instruments of 'opaque money laundering': Congress

The Congress on Monday alleged that became instruments of anonymous donations bordering on "opaque money laundering" and asked the Modi government to answer how many thousand crores were received by the ruling BJP through them.

Congress' chief spokesperson cited a media report, which claimed that the government, in a bid to seek "secretive funds", "overruled" the on the issue of introducing

"RTI reveals how 'electoral bonds' became instruments of anonymous donations bordering on opaque 'money laundering'," Surjewala said in a tweet.

"Will the Modi Govt answer -- 1. How many thousand crores of bonds issued? 2. How many thousand crores received by BJP? 3. The 'Quid Pro Quo'?" he asked.