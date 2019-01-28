Elephant kills labourer in TN

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A 40-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack near Palanapalli in the city outskirts, police said.

The villagers in the morning noticed the body of Murugan, a labourer and informed forest department officials at Periyanaickenpalayam range, who reached the spot, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Murugan, hailing from Kandivazhi, after consuming liquor, was heading to his house last night, when the elephant suddenly appeared infront of him and attacked.

The pachyderm could have lifted Murugan by its trunk and hurled him down, resulting in spot death, they added.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 15:35 IST

