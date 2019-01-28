C'garh police set up team to probe 'fixing' in Antagarh bypoll

The have set up a four-member team to probe the alleged fixing of bypoll held in 2014 during the previous BJP regime in the state, a senior said here on Monday.

The team has been constituted under the supervision of (IG) of Police, Raipur Range, the added.

"Complaints pertaining to 'Antagarh tape row' related to withdrawal of candidate during the by-election held for constituency in 2014 were pending for investigation in Raipur and districts," said an order issued by of Police (DGP) D M Awasthi.

The probe team comprises Raipur of Police Neethu Kamal, Raipur of Police Abhishek Maheshwari, and Cyber Cell, Police Headquarters, Raipur Vikram Dhruv, it said.

They will investigate the aforesaid complaints under the supervision of IG, Raipur Range, the order said.

The (BJP), meanwhile, accused the of hatching a conspiracy to prove its "baseless allegations" against the previous saffron party-led government and its leaders, after coming to power.

"The internal factionalism within the was exposed after the CD row following which the party was split. The BJP was being dragged into the issue only due to political malice," told

When the Congress was in opposition, it had levelled several baseless charges on the BJP government and its leaders and now after coming to power, it was trying to prove those allegations by hatching a conspiracy, he alleged.

The Congress government has been setting up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) in various incidents that happened during the previous government.

"This is nothing but just a conspiracy," Upasane claimed.

(J) and former MLA demanded a time-bound investigation into the matter.

"I had earlier sought a CBI probe into the CD row. Now I demand that the entire episode be probed by an SIT or any independent agency under the monitoring of a sitting of High Court," he said in a statement.

In 2015-16, a CD audio tape was leaked which had purported conversations suggesting exchange of money to make Manturam Pawar, the Congress candidate in the 2014 ( district) bypoll, withdraw at the last minute to facilitate the BJP nominee's victory.

The tape had triggered a huge political storm in the state.

The Antagarh bypoll was won by BJP's Bhojraj Nag.

Pawar, who pulled out a day before the last date for withdrawal, was expelled from Congress.

The audio tape suggested that was at the behest of the BJP and was facilitated by former

The tape contained several phone conversations purportedly between Ajit Jogi, his son and then Raman Singh's Puneet Gupta, Pawar and former Jogi loyalists and Ameen Memon, to "fix" the bypoll.

The led by state had then expelled from the party and also passed a resolution seeking party high command's nod for the termination of his membership.

However, the then BJP as well as both Amit Jogi and had rejected allegations of their involvement in the episode.

Later, quit the Congress and floated his own outfit (J).

Pawar joined the BJP in March 2015.

