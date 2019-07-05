Elton John adds new London show for 2020

Music Elton John has announced an additional show in his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to public demand.

The "Rocket Man" singer will have another gig at London's The O2 arena on December 2, 2020, reported ContactMusic.

John is already scheduled to perform at the 20,000-capacity venue on November 4, 6, and 7, 2020. The Grammy winner will also play there on December dates of 9, 14, and 16 next year.

On Wednesday, he continued on the European leg of the trek at Mez Graz Open Air in Austria.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)