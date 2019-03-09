Elton John to release memoir in October

Music legend has announced that he will coming out with his memoir in October this year.

The 71-year-old music icon took to to share the of the release of his official autobiography.

" has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I'm now ready to tell you my story, in my own words. My first and only official autobiography will be released October 2019," he tweeted.

According to his publisher, Henry Holt & Co, a division of Macmillan, the book will be a "no-holds-barred account" of John's life.

"A multiple Grammy-winning legend and flamboyant superstar, Elton is the most enduringly successful singer/songwriter of all time. Fans have been eagerly waiting for him to tell his story. Now the wait is (almost) over," the publisher said about the anticipated memoir on their website.

John's life will also be chronicled in a biographical drama film, titled "Rocketman". is portraying the in the Dexter Fletcher-directed movie.

