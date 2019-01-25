Emami acquires German personal care brand Creme 21 for undisclosed amount

Homegrown FMCG Friday announced acquisition of German personal care Creme 21, for an undisclosed amount.

Creme 21, which has business in and other focus markets, has been acquired at less than 1.5 times of its sales, said in a statement.

"This international acquisition is in line with the company's strategy for growth through the inorganic route," said the Kolkata-headquartered firm.

The acquisition is being funded from internal accruals, it added.

said: "We plan to leverage our existing network of distribution and infrastructure to grow the is an iconic German that has a high brand recall. The brand has good potential for growth and we expect it to add value to our growth trajectory."



The German brand was acquired by Ms in 2003.

offers skin care and body care products, which include creams and lotions, shower gels, sun care range, and men's range.

"With current sale at over 8 million euro and a gross margin of over 50 per cent, Emami expects to take this brand on an aggressive growth trajectory," said Emami.

Over 80 per cent of Creme 21's business is contributed by MENA region ( and North Africa) and the rest comes from and other focused countries, it added.

Its products are manufactured by a third party in under asset lean model.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)