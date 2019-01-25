French anti-aircraft destroyer in India weeks after operationalisation of logistics pact

As part of efforts to expand bilateral naval cooperation, French Navy's anti-aircraft FNS has docked at following a reciprocal logistics support agreement signed between the two countries that came into effect recently.

The here said the logistics support pact concluded during the visit of in March last year came into operation a few weeks ago.

In a statement, it said the visit illustrates, in more ways than one, the continuous deepening of and India's partnership in the Indian Ocean, guided by the joint strategic vision adopted by both the countries last year.

The Cassard-class last November successfully conducted a rescue mission when a tanker with an Indian crew was shipwrecked.

During the port call from January 24 to 29, the FNS will attend the visit of an EU military delegation promoting the bloc's role in fighting piracy and in providing maritime security in the through its renowned operation -- EU NAVFOR.

The delegation of military representatives met Indian authorities in and between January 22 and 24 to highlight the EU's role in fighting piracy and promoting maritime security in the through EU naval operation.

"EU NAVFOR Operation Atalanta has been deployed in the western since 2008 as part of the international effort to fight piracy off the coast of Through the Operation, the EU contributes to international security by upholding the free flow of trade transiting the Gulf of and Somali Basin," the said in a separate statement.

EU NAVFOR also provides protection to vessels of the UN's World Food Programme, which delivers vital humanitarian aid to the population of

"Working with the EU to enhance maritime security, the on December 24-25, 2018 conducted its very first escort of a World Food Programme vessel in support of Operation Atalanta," the EU said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)