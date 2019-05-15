Emma Thompson in talks to star in 'Cruella'

-
Veteran actor-writer Emma Thompson is in early negotiations to feature in Disney's "Cruella".
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thompson will join Emma Stone, who stars in the title role of Cruella De Vil, the villain of the 1961 animated classic "101 Dalmatians".
"I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie is attached to direct.
Stone will play the infamous villain in what is being billed as an origin story, set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe.
Hollywood veteran Glenn Close famously portrayed the role of the maniacal, notorious, fur-loving dog-hating head of a fashion house who would go to any lengths to get hold of more and more Dalmatian fur in live action "101 Dalmatians" (1996) and "102 Dalmatians" (2000).
Tony McNamara has penned the most recent script.
Andrew Gunn is producing with Marc Platt and Kristin Burr.
Thompson will next reprises her role as Agent O in Sony's "Men In Black International".
"Cruell" is slated to hit the theatres on December 23, 2020.
