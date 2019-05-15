Emma Thompson in talks to star in 'Cruella'

is in early negotiations to feature in Disney's "Cruella".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thompson will join Emma Stone, who stars in the title role of De Vil, the villain of the 1961 animated classic "101 Dalmatians".

"I, Tonya" is attached to direct.

Stone will play the infamous villain in what is being billed as an origin story, set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe.

Hollywood veteran famously portrayed the role of the maniacal, notorious, of a fashion house who would go to any lengths to get hold of more and more Dalmatian fur in live action "101 Dalmatians" (1996) and "102 Dalmatians" (2000).

has penned the most recent script.

is producing with and

Thompson will next reprises her role as Agent O in Sony's "Men In Black International".

"Cruell" is slated to hit the theatres on December 23, 2020.

