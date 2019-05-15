Mayawati hits out; says Modi's legacy as CM a black spot on India

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Mayawati, BSP chief
BSP chief Mayawati addressing the media at Parliament in New Delhi

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday said his legacy as the chief minister of Gujarat is a black spot and burden on the BJP as well as the communal history of the country.

She alleged that the prime minister had crossed all limits of decency in terming the BSP the personal property of its president.

"The entire country knows that most of those having benami properties and the corrupt are connected with the BJP," Mayawati said, adding that the prime minister is honest only on paper just like he is an OBC only on paper.

She said her tenures as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh had been clean.

"PM Modi has been CM of Gujarat for a longer time than me but his legacy is such that it is a black spot not only on himself but also on the BJP and a burden on the communal history of the country," Mayawati said here.

Terming note ban the biggest scam, she said it is also an issue which needs investigation.
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 12:15 IST

