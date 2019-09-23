JUST IN
Emmy Awards 2019 winner list

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Game of Thrones" and "Fleabag" emerged as major winners at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Full list of winners:

Best Comedy


Fleabag (Amazon)

Best Drama

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Best Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Actor, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Best Actor, Drama

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actress, Drama

Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting Actor, Drama

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Reality Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Episode 1)

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Nobody Is Ever Missing)

Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag (Episode 1)

Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Reparations)

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Directing for a Variety Series

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Host: Adam Sandler).

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 13:10 IST

