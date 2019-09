Emmy Awards 2019 winner list

"Game of Thrones" and "Fleabag" emerged as major winners at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Full list of winners:



Best Comedy



Fleabag (Amazon)Best DramaGame of Thrones (HBO)Best Limited SeriesChernobyl (HBO)Best Actress, ComedyPhoebe Waller-Bridge, FleabagBest Actor, ComedyBill Hader, BarryBest Actress, DramaJodie Comer, Killing EveBest Actor, DramaBilly Porter, PoseBest Actress, Limited Series or TV MovieMichelle Williams, Fosse/VerdonBest Actor, Limited Series or TV MovieJharrel Jerome, When They See UsSupporting Actress, ComedyAlex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselSupporting Actor, ComedyTony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselSupporting Actress, DramaJulia Garner, OzarkSupporting Actor, DramaPeter Dinklage, Game of ThronesSupporting Actress, Limited Series or MoviePatricia Arquette, The ActSupporting Actor, Limited Series or MovieBen Whishaw, A Very English ScandalTelevision MovieBlack Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)Variety Sketch SeriesSaturday Night Live (NBC)Variety Talk SeriesLast Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)Reality Competition ProgramRuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)Writing for a Comedy SeriesPhoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Episode 1)Writing for a Drama SeriesJesse Armstrong, Succession (Nobody Is Ever Missing)Writing for a Limited Series or MovieCraig Mazin, ChernobylWriting for a Variety SeriesLast Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)Directing for a Comedy SeriesHarry Bradbeer, Fleabag (Episode 1)Directing for a Drama SeriesJason Bateman, Ozark (Reparations)Directing for a Limited Series or MovieJohan Renck, ChernobylDirecting for a Variety SeriesDon Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Host: Adam Sandler).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)