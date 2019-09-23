Emmy Awards 2019 winner list

-
"Game of Thrones" and "Fleabag" emerged as major winners at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.
Full list of winners:
Best Comedy
Fleabag (Amazon)
Best Drama
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Best Limited Series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Best Actress, Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actor, Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress, Drama
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Best Actor, Drama
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Supporting Actress, Drama
Julia Garner, Ozark
Supporting Actor, Drama
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Reality Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Episode 1)
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Nobody Is Ever Missing)
Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag (Episode 1)
Directing for a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Reparations)
Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Directing for a Variety Series
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Host: Adam Sandler).
