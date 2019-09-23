Chimayanand referred to Lucknow hospital

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, arrested in connection with rape charges levelled by a postgraduate student here, was referred to the King George Medical University in Lucknow on Monday morning for treatment, jail sources said.

The doctors have referred the BJP leader to Lucknow for angiography in view of his health condition, the sources said.

His counsel Om Singh said in view of the condition of the BJP leader, the doctors attending on him felt the need of angiography and referred him to KGMU Lucknow.

Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar had told PTI on Sunday that on September 20, the advocate of Swami Chinmayanand had submitted an application to the CJM court, urging it to allow the "shifting of the leader to the KGMU, Lucknow, for treatment".

BJP leader and former MLC Jayesh Prasad, who has come out in support of Chinmayanand, has also gone to Lucknow with him, Singh said.

Jayesh Prasad had met Chinmayanand in jail on Sunday and expressed concern over the health of the 72-year-old former union minister.

In a related development, the law student along with her family members left for Allahabad for her schedule appearance before the Allahabad High Court.

The SIT team is also scheduled to submit a status report in the Allahabad High Court.

The former Union minister was arrested by the SIT on Friday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

