Engineer, assistant arrested for taking bribe in Ajmer

An engineer of the Public Health and Engineering Department and his assistant were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, officials said.
The accused, Surendra Kumar, had demanded a bribe from the complainant, Mangalram Jat, through his assistant, Navratan Solanki, for issuing a no objection certificate about a contract work, said Chandra Prakash Sharma, assistant superintendent of police, Anti Corruption Bureau.
Kumar and Solanki were arrested while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officer added.
