Engineer, assistant arrested for taking bribe in Ajmer

An of the Public Health and Engineering Department and his were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan's district, officials said.

The accused, Surendra Kumar, had demanded a bribe from the complainant, Mangalram Jat, through his assistant, Navratan Solanki, for issuing a no objection certificate about a contract work, said Chandra Prakash Sharma, superintendent of police,

Kumar and Solanki were arrested while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the added.

