JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Six miscreants kidnap two men, burn their genitals; police on manhunt

Verification of ration card holders is duty of Delhi govt: FPS licensees to HC
Business Standard

Engineer, assistant arrested for taking bribe in Ajmer

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

An engineer of the Public Health and Engineering Department and his assistant were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, officials said.

The accused, Surendra Kumar, had demanded a bribe from the complainant, Mangalram Jat, through his assistant, Navratan Solanki, for issuing a no objection certificate about a contract work, said Chandra Prakash Sharma, assistant superintendent of police, Anti Corruption Bureau.

Kumar and Solanki were arrested while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements