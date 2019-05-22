India consumer biz growing at strong pace: Jabra

-
Communication products maker Jabra Wednesday said it is witnessing strong growth in India, which is a key market for the Denmark-based company.
The company has also launched its 'Elite 85h' headphones in India, priced at Rs 28,999. The premium headphones, which will be available starting May 25, feature artificial intelligence technology for intelligent adaptive audio capabilities.
"India is one of the key markets for us and we are witnessing a strong demand here. This gives us the confidence to bring in our latest innovation that we unveil globally, to consumers here," Jabra Country Marketing Manager (India and SAARC) Amitesh Punhani told reporters here.
Talking about the latest launch, he said, "We developed SmartSound audio that automatically adapts to the surroundings, to ensure our consumers get a consistent and superior experience of voice, audio and music in every environment".
He added that the headphones also equipped to interact with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.
