England 46-1 at lunch against West Indies

AFP  |  Gros-Islet (Saint Lucia) 

England were 46 for one at lunch after being put in to bat by the West Indies on the first morning of the third and final Test at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Saturday.

West Indies hold a 2-0 lead in the series following victories by 381 runs in Barbados and by 10 wickets in Antigua.

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 22:35 IST

