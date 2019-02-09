England 46-1 at lunch against West Indies

-
England were 46 for one at lunch after being put in to bat by the West Indies on the first morning of the third and final Test at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Saturday.
West Indies hold a 2-0 lead in the series following victories by 381 runs in Barbados and by 10 wickets in Antigua.
