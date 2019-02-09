WR train affected due to Gujjar quota stir in Rajasthan

Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway Saturday cancelled, terminated mid-way and diverted several trains due to the quota agitation by the Gujjar community in

Agitators have blocked railway tracks in Rajasthan's district for the second day on Saturday demanding five per cent reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in government jobs and educational institutions.

Currently, the five communities are getting one-per cent separate reservation under the most-backward category in addition to the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota.

A said scores of agitators have blocked the Sawai Madhopur-Bayana section under North Western Railway near level crossing gate number167.

He said 13 long-distance trains have been cancelled Saturday as well as another 10 trains scheduled to depart Sunday.

"Seven long-distance trains have been cancelled for February 11, five for February 12 and eight for February 13," the WR said.

He said passenger help desks have been set up at Central, Bandra Terminus, Borivili, and stations and additional staff has been deployed to answer calls on the railway's 138 phone helpline.

The said catering stalls have been asked to remain open during day and night to provide to stranded passengers.

