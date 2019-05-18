England beat Pakistan by three wickets, win ODI series

England beat by three wickets in the fourth one-day international at on Friday.

Victory gave hosts and favourites England an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

England were cruising to a victory target of 341 at 201 for one when Jason Roy's dismissal for 114 sparked a collapse that saw three wickets lost for seven runs in 10 balls.

But Ben Stokes's 71 not out saw England home with three balls to spare after made 115 in Pakistan's 340 for seven.

The series concludes at Headingley on Sunday.

Brief scores



340-7, 50 overs ( 115, 59, Fakhar Zaman 57; T Curran 4-75) England 341-7, 49.3 overs (J Roy 114, B Stokes 71 no) Result: England won by three wickets



Series: England lead five-match series 3-0 (1st ODI was a no-result due to rain).

