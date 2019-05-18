Syria air defences intercept Israeli projectiles: state media

Syrian air defence batteries on Friday intercepted projectiles coming from Israel and downed a number of them, the official news agency SANA reported.
"Our air defence systems intercepted luminous objects coming from the occupied territories (Israel) and downed several of them," SANA said quoting a military source, after earlier reporting a "loud explosion" around the capital Damascus.
