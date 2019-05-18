JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Missouri, latest US state to restrict abortion
Business Standard

Syria air defences intercept Israeli projectiles: state media

AFP  |  Damascus 

Syrian air defence batteries on Friday intercepted projectiles coming from Israel and downed a number of them, the official news agency SANA reported.

"Our air defence systems intercepted luminous objects coming from the occupied territories (Israel) and downed several of them," SANA said quoting a military source, after earlier reporting a "loud explosion" around the capital Damascus.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 01:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements