England post 337/7 against India in World Cup clash

Batting first, England posted a challenging 337 for seven against India in a World Cup match here on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow scored 111 off 109 balls, while Ben Stokes (79 off 54 balls) and Jason Roy (66 off 57 balls) also chipped in with significant contributions.

Brief scores:



England: 337 for 7 in 50 overs (Jonny Bairstow scored 111, Jason Roy 66, Ben Stokes 79; Mohammed Shami 5/69).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)