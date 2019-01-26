Entry, exit at four Delhi metro stations to be closed for few hours on R-Day

Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central will be closed for few hours in the morning of on Saturday as part of security arrangements, officials said.

For two stations neighbouring Rajpath, and Udyog Bhawan, entry and exit facilities will not be available from 6.00 am to 12.00 pm, a said.

"Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will be closed from 8.45 am to 12.00 pm," he said.

The station can only be used for interchange facility for passengers, between Line 2 or Yellow Line ( - Samaypur Badli) and Line 6 or (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh).

In addition, all metro parking lots have been closed from 6.00 am Friday till 2.00 pm Saturday. This step has also been taken as part of security arrangements, the DMRC said.

The metro stations on Line 6 namely ITO, Gate, Lal Quila, will remain open throughout the day.

However, certain entry or exit gates at these stations will remain closed from start of services till 12 noon.

