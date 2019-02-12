Environment Minister releases publication depicting steps taken by India to combat climate change

The Centre Tuesday released a publication titled ' - Spearheading Climate Solutions' highlighting actions taken by the country to combat

The coffee table book was released by Union who said has accomplished its ambitious targets to combat

He said the initiatives captured in this publication are a reflection of the government's commitment towards addressing concerns while keeping a fine balance with the sustainable development priorities.

"The ambitious goal of generating 175 GW of by 2022, smart cities, electric vehicles, energy efficiency initiatives, leapfrogging from Bharat Stage -IV to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms by April 2020 have been undertaken proactively to minimise the impact of climate change," Vardhan said.

The for environment, forest and climate change unveiled the book in the presence of C K Mishra and at the Indira Paryavaran Bhawan here.

The said this publication not only highlights India's achievements towards climate action but also our preparedness for future.

"In the last four years, many clean and green development initiatives taken at both the state and national level have significantly contributed to the adaptation and mitigation of climate change.

"A number of new policies and initiatives in various sectors like e-mobility, green transportation, renewable energy, waste management, afforestation, water, etc., have also been introduced to minimise the impact of climate change," he said.

recently submitted its Second Biennial Update Report (BUR) to Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) which said that the emission intensity of India's GDP came down by 21 per cent between 2005 and 2014 and India's achievement of climate goal for pre-2020 period is on track.

