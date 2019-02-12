VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court sends Rajeev Saxena to jail till Feb 18, orders his medical check-up

A court Tuesday sent Rajeev Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore money laundering case, to judicial custody till February 18 and directed the jail authorities to take him to for medical check up.

ordered the to file a report regarding the medical condition of Saxena by 2 pm tomorrow.

"Considering the submissions by both the parties and record regarding medical condition of the accused, the jail authority is directed to take the accused to immediately for his necessary check up and admission/ treatment," the court said.

"The Director, AIIMS shall file report regarding the medical condition of the accused on February 13 by 2 pm. The accused is permitted to take with him all his medical records copy of which shall be sent by jail authorities to AIIMS for perusal. The jail authorities shall permit the accused to take with him Sleep apnea (sleep disorder) machine and necessary medicines," it added.

The order came after the court was informed that Saxena's health had worsened last night following which he was taken to at 1 am after he complained of chest pain.

Saxena was sent to jail after the agency informed the court that it does not require his custody and the accused may be sent to 14 days judicial custody.

"We are not seeking further remand," said the ED, through D P Singh.

Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman, was deported from on January 31 and sent to four-day custody of the (ED) the same day.

The probe agency said that last night Saxena's health worsened following which he was taken to at 1 am where his blood test reports stated that his white blood cell count has shoot up to 14,500.

"Saxena was having severe chest pain and was medically examined and it was detected that there was steep rise in his WBC count. ED is not opposing the bail application of Saxena considering his medical condition," ED said.

Senior Geeta Luthra, appearing for Saxena, told the court that he has cooperated with the investigating agency during investigation.

"He is ready to join the investigation as and when directed," Luthra said while seeking immediate medical check up of his client.

She had further submitted that Saxena was suffering from advanced stage leukemia, radiating back pain, numbness and heaviness in leg, neck pain and muscle spasms.

During the hearing in the morning, Saxena had sought to talk to the in private for 15-20 minutes, without the presence of lawyers from both the parties, which the court had allowed.

He told the court that he was not feeling well and has cooperated with the investigating agency and disclosed true facts.

The court listed the matter for hearing on February 13 when his bail plea would be considered.

Last Friday, the (ED) had sought his custody from the court, saying the probe is at a crucial stage.

Saxena is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the case.

Christian Michel, former and directors and Bruno Spagnolini, former SP and Saxena's wife have also been named by the agency in the charge sheet.

The court had earlier allowed ED's plea seeking extension of his custody on the ground that he was required for confronting with Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based and a co-accused, who was earlier arrested in the case and is in the agency's custody in another case.

ED had said that both Saxena and Khaitan provided global corporate structure to launder money.

The ED alleged that in connivance with Khaitan, Saxena provided a global corporate structure for laundering illegal proceeds of the crime for payment to various political persons, bureaucrats and officials to influence the contract to supply 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of

Saxena, a of two Dubai-based firms - and Matrix Holdings - was picked up by authorities last Wednesday in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to in the evening.

He was residing in Palm Jumeriah, and has been living in the UAE for last 26 years.

Maintaining that AgustaWestland had paid Euro 58 million as kickbacks through two Tunisia-based firms, ED's Samvedna Verma alleged that "these companies further siphoned off the said money in the name of consultancy contracts to M/s Interstellar Technologies Limited, and others which were further transferred to M/s and M/s Matrix Holdings Ltd, Dubai and others".

It was alleged by the probe agency that the two Dubai-based firms were the entities "through which the proceeds of crime have been routed and further layered and integrated in buying the immovable properties/ shares, among others" in this case.

On January 1, 2014, had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.

