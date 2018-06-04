Govt partners with Nat Geo to create awareness over single use plastic

The and Forest ministry today roped in the group to raise awareness over the single use plastic and its harmful effects on the

As part of the partnership, minister unveiled the first ever plastic free edition of the magazine, said a statement from the prominent environment based channel and magazine.

" and of Environment joined forces to support each other's initiatives aimed at addressing the perils of single-use plastic," it said.

In a country where more than 40 percent of plastic waste remains uncollected, it is critical to understand just how severe the continued use of single-use plastic could become for the sustainability of the ecosystem," said Swati Mohan, Business Head, and Fox Networks Group India.

