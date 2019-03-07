Europe gears up for its first-ever T20 cricket league

A continent-based T20 league will be played in Ireland, the and from August 30 to September 22, it was announced Thursday.

Woods Entertainment and have partnered with to introduce the continent-based T20 League, a issued here stated.

The will feature city-based franchise teams (six teams, two from each country).

The tournament, the first to be played in Europe, will involve 33 matches across all three hosts, featuring a group-stage followed by semi-finals and the final.

"The ability to play alongside a range of experienced international cricketers will only benefit both the established and emerging Irish talent that will be involved over the next decade," Warren Deutrom, of Ireland, was quoted as saying in the release.

Tournament rules will ensure that each franchise must have a minimum of nine domestic players and up to a maximum of seven overseas players within their squads.

Moreover, the rules mandate that of the 11 players taking the field in each match, six must be domestic cricketers, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)