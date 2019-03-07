College for hearing impaired students to come up in Assam

Sarbananda Friday laid the foundation stone of a college here exclusively for students with hearing inability.

Students of and other Northeastern states will receive quality higher in the for Hearing Impaired, said at a function at Berubari area.

It will play a great role in fulfilling the aspirations of the people with hearing inability with regard to pursuing higher education, the said.

The has set up the first ITI for differently abled youths in Dibrugarh and would establish a university exclusively for them, he said.

claimed that no government has done anything for the welfare of the differently abled people during the last 70 years.

But ever since the BJP-led dispensation has come to power, the has taken several path breaking initiatives for their socio-economic and educational development, he said.

Sonowal said his government in its first budget had declared to provide Rs 5000 financial assistance for medical purpose to differently abled students and the promise has been fulfilled.

Besides, Rs 1000 was also being provided to them every month as stipend for their dignity, he said.

